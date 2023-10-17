Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 354 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.