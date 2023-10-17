Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 543 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $239.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.55. The company has a market cap of $446.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
