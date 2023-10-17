Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 543 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $239.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.55. The company has a market cap of $446.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.