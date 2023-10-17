Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 977.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $163,931,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 84.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,751 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 14.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

