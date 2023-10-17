Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $232.12 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.40.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

