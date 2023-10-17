Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $465,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $251,551,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Paycom Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.24.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.12 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

