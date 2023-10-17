Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $249.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.37 and a 200 day moving average of $245.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

