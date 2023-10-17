Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 203 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Dover by 118.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 65.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

Dover Trading Up 1.9 %

DOV opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $143.47. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

