UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Position Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

UBS Group Trading Up 2.5 %

UBS Group stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

