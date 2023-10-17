Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBB opened at $303.88 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $209.96 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

