Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $242.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.14 and its 200 day moving average is $224.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

