Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 8,509 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 42,578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after buying an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 1,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,610,000 after buying an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $87,611,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,800 shares of company stock valued at $45,599,306 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

