Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,205 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

BHP Group Stock Up 2.1 %

BHP stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

