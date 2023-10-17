Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $67.04 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

View Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.