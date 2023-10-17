Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,535 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 5,072.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,652,000 after purchasing an additional 995,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.39 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.73.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

