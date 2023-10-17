Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 15,664 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 76.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

View Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.