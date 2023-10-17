Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 239 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in First Solar by 1,036.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock worth $6,245,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock opened at $151.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.70. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.