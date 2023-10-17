Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $325,737. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Barclays decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

