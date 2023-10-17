Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 4,983 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ED opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.