Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 63 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Snowflake by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,956,000 after buying an additional 527,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.22.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,524 shares of company stock worth $17,433,986. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.