Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 768 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $167.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $152.00 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.35.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

