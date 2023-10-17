Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 7,965 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.53) to GBX 820 ($10.02) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.77) to GBX 825 ($10.08) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.24) to GBX 722 ($8.82) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.20.

Shares of HSBC opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. HSBC had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

