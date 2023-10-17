Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Block by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Block by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Block by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Up 3.7 %

SQ opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -101.73 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,391 shares of company stock worth $1,501,534. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Block in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.03.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

