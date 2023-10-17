Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,697,000 after buying an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.6 %

BK stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

