Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $15,200,230,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Oil

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.