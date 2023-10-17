Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average of $186.52. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

