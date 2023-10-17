Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,260. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of -121.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

