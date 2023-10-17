Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,476 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.9% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Halliburton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,042 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 20,012.7% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

