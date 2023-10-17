Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $220.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average of $200.83. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 164.22 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $121.78 and a one year high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

