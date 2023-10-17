Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AXON opened at $220.05 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.78 and a 1-year high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.43 and a 200 day moving average of $200.83.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.