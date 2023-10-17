Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

