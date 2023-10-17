Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,177 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.39. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.