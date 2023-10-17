Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,052,000 after acquiring an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,226.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $792.46 and a twelve month high of $1,451.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,303.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,263.01.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

