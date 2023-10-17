Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $270,382,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 106.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,584,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $190,846,000 after acquiring an additional 815,437 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

EA stock opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.67 and a 200 day moving average of $126.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

