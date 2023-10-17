Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,538,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 80.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,625 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,226.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,303.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,263.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $792.46 and a 1 year high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.