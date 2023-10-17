Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,394,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $441.07 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.05 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

