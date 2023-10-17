Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% during the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 88,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

