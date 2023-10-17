Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in HP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in HP by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in HP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in HP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

HP Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

