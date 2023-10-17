Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

NYSE TTE opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $67.33.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

