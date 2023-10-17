Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after buying an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,205,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

