Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 5,297 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

