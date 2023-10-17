Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $387.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.