Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 8,225 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

