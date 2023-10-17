Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 825 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,850,000 after buying an additional 68,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,415,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $167.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day moving average is $141.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

