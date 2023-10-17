Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 960 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $120.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $131.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

