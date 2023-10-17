Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IT opened at $355.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.08 and a 12 month high of $377.88. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.63.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

