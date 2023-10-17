Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $469.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of -113.34 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.99 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $503.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,467 shares of company stock worth $20,023,101. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

