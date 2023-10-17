Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $441.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $456.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.52. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.05 and a 52 week high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

