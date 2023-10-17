Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CBRE Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

