Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,925. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

