Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $112.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.88 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,818. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.